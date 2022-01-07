Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

