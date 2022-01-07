Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for 1.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

