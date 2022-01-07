Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total value of $10,910,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,759.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,922.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,808.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

