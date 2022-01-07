Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $383.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

