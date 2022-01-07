Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $43.61 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

