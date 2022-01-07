Community Financial Services Group LLC Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 32.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

