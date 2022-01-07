Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.