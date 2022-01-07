Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

