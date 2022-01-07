Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €150.00 ($170.45) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €151.75 ($172.44).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €152.80 ($173.64) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($148.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €138.63 and a 200-day moving average of €137.05.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

