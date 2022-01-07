Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.05. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 16,097 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

