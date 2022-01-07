Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.05. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 16,097 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
