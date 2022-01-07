Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.