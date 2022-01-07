Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

