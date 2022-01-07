Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

SNPS stock opened at $344.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

