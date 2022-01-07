Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.82 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

