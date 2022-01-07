Concord Wealth Partners Has $127,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

