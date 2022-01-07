Concord Wealth Partners Has $284,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.