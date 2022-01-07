Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,164,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

