Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

UPS opened at $214.56 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.