Concord Wealth Partners Sells 15,904 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

