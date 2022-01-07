Concord Wealth Partners Sells 731 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

