Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 22,535 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 265,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 186,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 175,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.