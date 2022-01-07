Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,508 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Exponent by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.