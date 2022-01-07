Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.98 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.85 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

