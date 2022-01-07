Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $481,000 Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $309.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.41. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

