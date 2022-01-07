Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 614 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

