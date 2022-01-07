Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

VBK stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

