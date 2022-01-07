Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,013 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 309,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 210,275 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 98,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 294,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 60,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $289.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

