Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Getty Realty worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

