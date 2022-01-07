Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

