Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:STZ.B traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.33. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.08. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

