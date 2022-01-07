Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS.

STZ stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

