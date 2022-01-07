Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $244.79 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.