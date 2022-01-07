Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.17. 71,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

