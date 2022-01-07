Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,093.81

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,093.81 and traded as high as C$2,309.63. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,198.74, with a volume of 44,415 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price target (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,350.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The company has a market cap of C$45.39 billion and a PE ratio of 107.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,221.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,099.57.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 66.9100016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.