Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 455 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.18 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

