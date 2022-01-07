Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

NYSE:GE opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of -192.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.