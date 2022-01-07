Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

