Contrasting Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Full Truck Alliance and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) 1 7 0 0 1.88

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.83%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $54.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.89%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $395.53 million 22.15 -$531.87 million N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 5.40 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -112.72

Bottomline Technologies (de) has higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) -4.47% 0.81% 0.45%

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats Full Truck Alliance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. The company also provides guarantees, and technology development and other services. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.