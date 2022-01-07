Contrasting Lizhi (LIZI) and Its Rivals

Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) is one of 105 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lizhi to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million -$12.60 million -3.64 Lizhi Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.99

Lizhi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Lizhi Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lizhi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lizhi Competitors 966 3988 8334 273 2.58

Lizhi currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 418.29%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lizhi competitors beat Lizhi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

