Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $495.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.50.

COO opened at $410.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.65. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $354.07 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

