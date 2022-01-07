Core Alternative Capital Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,454.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,436.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

