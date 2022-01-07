Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $26.14. 4,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

