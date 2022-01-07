CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $115,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

COR stock remained flat at $$169.41 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.56. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

