Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

BOS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.83.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.05. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$16.25 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

