Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Corning by 882.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

