Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $22,830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

