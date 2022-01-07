CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.65 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

