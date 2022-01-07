Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $549.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day moving average is $473.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

