Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $24.66

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $24.03. Couchbase shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 4,087 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $6,808,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

