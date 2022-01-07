Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $146.06

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.06 and last traded at $148.11, with a volume of 62265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.97.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.46. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

